Packers all-time tournament: Starr passes fourth-seeded 1961 team past 2014

The 2014 Packers had no answer for Bart Starr.

The 1961 Green Bay quarterback lit up the ’14 defense with four touchdown passes as the ’61 team rolled to a 38-20 victory.

The game really wasn’t even that close.

Starr had three of his TD throws in the first half – to Jim Taylor, Lew Carpenter and Max McGee – as the ’61 Packers took a 21-7 lead.

Paul Hornung kicked a 46-yard field goal and ran for a 5-yard score as the 1961 Packers extended their lead to an insurmountable 31-7.

Aaron Rodgers (210 yards, 2 TDs) led the 2014 Packers to three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, but two were Mason Crosby field goals (40 and 49 yards).

That got the ’14 Packers within 31-20 with just under five minutes to play, but Starr and Taylor put the nail in the coffin with a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the game’s final score.

Taylor finished with 177 yards from scrimmage (87 rushing, 90 receiving).

The 2014 Packers were held to 2.5 yards per rush with a long of 16 and converted just 4-of-16 third-down conversions.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st quarter 61 GB 10:06 TD Jim Taylor 7 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 0-7 2nd Quarter 14 GB 14:17 TD James Starks 2 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 7-7 61 GB 2:18 TD Lew Carpenter 13 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 7-14 61 GB 0:36 TD Max McGee 5 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 7-21 3rd Quarter 61 GB 9:42 FG Paul Hornung 46 yds. 7-24 61 GB 2:35 TD Paul Hornung 5 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-31 4th Quarter 14 GB 13:27 FG Mason Crosby 40 yds. 10-31 14 GB 7:47 FG Mason Crosby 49 yds. 13-31 14 GB 4:57 TD Davante Adams 11 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 20-31 61 GB 4:27 TD Jim Taylor 71 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 20-38

STATISTICS