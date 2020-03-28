Packers all-time tournament: Starr passes fourth-seeded 1961 team past 2014

The 2014 Packers had no answer for Bart Starr.

Packers All-Time Tournament

The 1961 Green Bay quarterback lit up the ’14 defense with four touchdown passes as the ’61 team rolled to a 38-20 victory.

The game really wasn’t even that close.

Starr had three of his TD throws in the first half – to Jim Taylor, Lew Carpenter and Max McGee – as the ’61 Packers took a 21-7 lead.

Paul Hornung kicked a 46-yard field goal and ran for a 5-yard score as the 1961 Packers extended their lead to an insurmountable 31-7.

More Packers coverage

Aaron Rodgers (210 yards, 2 TDs) led the 2014 Packers to three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, but two were Mason Crosby field goals (40 and 49 yards).

That got the ’14 Packers within 31-20 with just under five minutes to play, but Starr and Taylor put the nail in the coffin with a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the game’s final score.

Taylor finished with 177 yards from scrimmage (87 rushing, 90 receiving).

The 2014 Packers were held to 2.5 yards per rush with a long of 16 and converted just 4-of-16 third-down conversions.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE
1st quarter
61 GB 10:06 TD Jim Taylor 7 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 0-7
2nd Quarter
14 GB 14:17 TD James Starks 2 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 7-7
61 GB 2:18 TD Lew Carpenter 13 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 7-14
61 GB 0:36 TD Max McGee 5 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 7-21
3rd Quarter
61 GB 9:42 FG Paul Hornung 46 yds. 7-24
61 GB 2:35 TD Paul Hornung 5 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-31
4th Quarter
14 GB 13:27 FG Mason Crosby 40 yds. 10-31
14 GB 7:47 FG Mason Crosby 49 yds. 13-31
14 GB 4:57 TD Davante Adams 11 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick) 20-31
61 GB 4:27 TD Jim Taylor 71 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 20-38

STATISTICS

PASSING
2014 PACKERS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Aaron Rodgers 16 28 210 2 0
1961 PACKEERS Comp Att Yards TD INT
Bart Starr 16 23 266 4 0
RUSHING
2014 PACKERS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Eddie Lacy 16 61 0 16 0
James Starks 9 24 0 9 0
Randall Cobb 3 5 0 5 0
DuJuan Harris 1 0 0 0 0
Aaron Rodgers 3 0 0 1 0
John Kuhn 3 -2 0 3 0
1961 PACKERS Att Yds 20+ L TD
Jim Taylor 20 87 1 24 0
Paul Hornung 12 49 0 18 1
Tom Moore 2 14 0 13 0
Lew Carpenter 1 2 0 2 0
Bart Starr 2 -2 0 -1 0
RECEIVING
2014 PACKERS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Richard Rodgers 2 48 1 1 42 0
Randall Cobb 5 43 0 0 14 0
Andrew Quarless 1 38 1 0 38 0
Jordy Nelson 2 33 0 0 18 0
Davante Adams 2 24 0 0 13 1
Eddie Lacy 3 22 0 0 10 0
James Starks 1 2 0 0 2 1
1961 PACKERS Rec Yds 20+ 40+ L TD
Jim Taylor 3 90 1 1 71 2
Max McGee 4 65 2 0 25 1
Ron Kramer 3 51 1 0 23 0
Boyd Dowler 3 34 0 0 15 0
Lew Carpenter 1 13 0 0 13 1
Paul Hornung 2 13 0 0 10 0
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
2014 PACKERS Tackles Sacks INT
A.J. Hawk 11 0 0
Clay Matthews 7 1 0
Morgan Burnett 7 0 0
1961 PACKERS Tackles Sacks INT
Hank Gremminger 6 0 0
Jesse Whittenton 4 1 0
John Symank 4 0 0

 