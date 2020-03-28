Packers all-time tournament: Starr passes fourth-seeded 1961 team past 2014
The 2014 Packers had no answer for Bart Starr.
Packers All-Time Tournament
The 1961 Green Bay quarterback lit up the ’14 defense with four touchdown passes as the ’61 team rolled to a 38-20 victory.
The game really wasn’t even that close.
Starr had three of his TD throws in the first half – to Jim Taylor, Lew Carpenter and Max McGee – as the ’61 Packers took a 21-7 lead.
Paul Hornung kicked a 46-yard field goal and ran for a 5-yard score as the 1961 Packers extended their lead to an insurmountable 31-7.
Aaron Rodgers (210 yards, 2 TDs) led the 2014 Packers to three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, but two were Mason Crosby field goals (40 and 49 yards).
That got the ’14 Packers within 31-20 with just under five minutes to play, but Starr and Taylor put the nail in the coffin with a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the game’s final score.
Taylor finished with 177 yards from scrimmage (87 rushing, 90 receiving).
The 2014 Packers were held to 2.5 yards per rush with a long of 16 and converted just 4-of-16 third-down conversions.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st quarter
|61 GB
|10:06
|TD
|Jim Taylor 7 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick)
|0-7
|2nd Quarter
|14 GB
|14:17
|TD
|James Starks 2 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick)
|7-7
|61 GB
|2:18
|TD
|Lew Carpenter 13 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick)
|7-14
|61 GB
|0:36
|TD
|Max McGee 5 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick)
|7-21
|3rd Quarter
|61 GB
|9:42
|FG
|Paul Hornung 46 yds.
|7-24
|61 GB
|2:35
|TD
|Paul Hornung 5 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|7-31
|4th Quarter
|14 GB
|13:27
|FG
|Mason Crosby 40 yds.
|10-31
|14 GB
|7:47
|FG
|Mason Crosby 49 yds.
|13-31
|14 GB
|4:57
|TD
|Davante Adams 11 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick)
|20-31
|61 GB
|4:27
|TD
|Jim Taylor 71 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick)
|20-38
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|2014 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Aaron Rodgers
|16
|28
|210
|2
|0
|1961 PACKEERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Bart Starr
|16
|23
|266
|4
|0
|RUSHING
|2014 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Eddie Lacy
|16
|61
|0
|16
|0
|James Starks
|9
|24
|0
|9
|0
|Randall Cobb
|3
|5
|0
|5
|0
|DuJuan Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aaron Rodgers
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|John Kuhn
|3
|-2
|0
|3
|0
|1961 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Jim Taylor
|20
|87
|1
|24
|0
|Paul Hornung
|12
|49
|0
|18
|1
|Tom Moore
|2
|14
|0
|13
|0
|Lew Carpenter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Bart Starr
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|RECEIVING
|2014 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Richard Rodgers
|2
|48
|1
|1
|42
|0
|Randall Cobb
|5
|43
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Andrew Quarless
|1
|38
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Jordy Nelson
|2
|33
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Davante Adams
|2
|24
|0
|0
|13
|1
|Eddie Lacy
|3
|22
|0
|0
|10
|0
|James Starks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1961 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Jim Taylor
|3
|90
|1
|1
|71
|2
|Max McGee
|4
|65
|2
|0
|25
|1
|Ron Kramer
|3
|51
|1
|0
|23
|0
|Boyd Dowler
|3
|34
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Lew Carpenter
|1
|13
|0
|0
|13
|1
|Paul Hornung
|2
|13
|0
|0
|10
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|2014 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|A.J. Hawk
|11
|0
|0
|Clay Matthews
|7
|1
|0
|Morgan Burnett
|7
|0
|0
|1961 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Hank Gremminger
|6
|0
|0
|Jesse Whittenton
|4
|1
|0
|John Symank
|4
|0
|0
