Packers all-time tournament: No. 9 1997 gets its kicks in beating No. 8 1944
The most disparate matchup in the first round of the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament came down to … the kicking game.
Ryan Longwell made three field goals, including a 24-yarder with 58 seconds remaining, while Don Hutson missed two tries, one as time ran out, to give the ninth-seeded 1997 Packers a 15-14 win over the No. 8 1944 team.
Packers All-Time Tournament
The ’44 Packers used a tough defense and grinding offense to build a 14-6 halftime lead. Brett Favre threw two interceptions in the opening two quarters, one which led to the ’44 Packers’ second score.
Favre would finish just 10-of-16 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown.
The ’97 Packers finally got their offense untacked late in the third quarter. Taking over from their own 11, they went on an 11-play drive resulting in a Favre 10-yard TD pass to Dorsey Levens. Favre also completed passes of 12 yards to Antonio Freeman, 16 to Robert Brooks and 16 to Mark Chmura on the drive. A two-point conversion failed, however.
After holding the ’44 Packers to a three-and-out, the ’97 Packers gave the ball back as Favre lost a fumble at midfield with 7:22 remaining.leven
More Packers coverage
The ’44 Packers tried to run – and pass (Irv Comp hit Hutson for receptions of 10 and nine yards early in the drive) – the clock out, but a fourth-down play failed to pick up a first down, giving the Favre and the ’97 Packers the ball at their own 30 with 3:14 remaining.
Levens had a catch for 14 yards and run for 27 to help the ’97 Packers get in the red zone, but it stalled with 58 seconds left, Longwell hitting a 24-yard field goal to put them on top 15-14.
The ’44 Packers weren’t done yet, though. Facing a third-and-14 from their own 19 with 37 seconds left, Comp (11-for-19, 150 yards) hit Joe Laws on the sideline for a 14-yard gain. Comp and Harry Jucunski then connected for a 32-yard pass and the ’44 Packers worked their way down to the ’97 Packers’ 21.
But Hutson, who earlier failed on a 53-yard attempt at the end of the first half, missed from 38 yards out and Favre and the ’97 team moved on.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st quarter
|97 GB
|5:15
|FG
|Ryan Longwell 26 yds.
|3-0
|44 GB
|0:15
|TD
|Ted Fritsch 8 yd. run (Hutson kick)
|3-7
|2nd Quarter
|97 GB
|4:04
|FG
|Ryan Longwell 47 yds.
|6-7
|44 GB
|0:44
|TD
|Harry Jacunski 8 yd. pass from Comp (Hutson kick)
|6-14
|4th Quarter
|97 GB
|11:55
|TD
|Dorsey Levens 10 yd. pass from Favre (2-PT conversion failed)
|12-14
|97 GB
|0:54
|FG
|Ryan Longwell 24 yds.
|15-14
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|1997 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Brett Favre
|10
|16
|113
|1
|2
|1944 PACKEERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Irv Comp
|11
|19
|150
|1
|0
|RUSHING
|1997 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Dorsey Levens
|22
|118
|2
|50
|0
|William Henderson
|8
|48
|1
|42
|0
|Brett Favre
|4
|21
|0
|15
|0
|Aaron Hayden
|6
|16
|0
|12
|0
|Chris Darkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antonio Freeman
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|1944 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Paul Duhart
|10
|70
|1
|23
|0
|Ted Fritsch
|15
|53
|0
|8
|1
|Irv Comp
|6
|33
|0
|14
|0
|Joe Laws
|4
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Don Hutson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lou Brock
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|RECEIVING
|1997 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Antonio Freeman
|3
|36
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Dorsey Levens
|3
|32
|0
|0
|14
|1
|Mark Chmura
|2
|27
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Robert Brooks
|2
|18
|0
|0
|16
|0
|1944 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Don Hutson
|5
|51
|0
|0
|17
|0
|Harry Jacunski
|2
|40
|1
|0
|32
|1
|Joe Laws
|2
|32
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Paul Duhart
|2
|27
|0
|0
|19
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1997 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Reggie White
|4
|0
|0
|Darren Sharper
|4
|0
|0
|Doug Evans
|4
|0
|0
|1944 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Baby Ray
|6
|2
|0
|Joe Laws
|6
|0
|0
|Ted Fritsch
|5
|0
|0
