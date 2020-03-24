Packers all-time tournament: No. 9 1997 gets its kicks in beating No. 8 1944

The most disparate matchup in the first round of the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament came down to … the kicking game.

Ryan Longwell made three field goals, including a 24-yarder with 58 seconds remaining, while Don Hutson missed two tries, one as time ran out, to give the ninth-seeded 1997 Packers a 15-14 win over the No. 8 1944 team.

The ’44 Packers used a tough defense and grinding offense to build a 14-6 halftime lead. Brett Favre threw two interceptions in the opening two quarters, one which led to the ’44 Packers’ second score.

Favre would finish just 10-of-16 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown.

The ’97 Packers finally got their offense untacked late in the third quarter. Taking over from their own 11, they went on an 11-play drive resulting in a Favre 10-yard TD pass to Dorsey Levens. Favre also completed passes of 12 yards to Antonio Freeman, 16 to Robert Brooks and 16 to Mark Chmura on the drive. A two-point conversion failed, however.

After holding the ’44 Packers to a three-and-out, the ’97 Packers gave the ball back as Favre lost a fumble at midfield with 7:22 remaining.leven

The ’44 Packers tried to run – and pass (Irv Comp hit Hutson for receptions of 10 and nine yards early in the drive) – the clock out, but a fourth-down play failed to pick up a first down, giving the Favre and the ’97 Packers the ball at their own 30 with 3:14 remaining.

Levens had a catch for 14 yards and run for 27 to help the ’97 Packers get in the red zone, but it stalled with 58 seconds left, Longwell hitting a 24-yard field goal to put them on top 15-14.

The ’44 Packers weren’t done yet, though. Facing a third-and-14 from their own 19 with 37 seconds left, Comp (11-for-19, 150 yards) hit Joe Laws on the sideline for a 14-yard gain. Comp and Harry Jucunski then connected for a 32-yard pass and the ’44 Packers worked their way down to the ’97 Packers’ 21.

But Hutson, who earlier failed on a 53-yard attempt at the end of the first half, missed from 38 yards out and Favre and the ’97 team moved on.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st quarter 97 GB 5:15 FG Ryan Longwell 26 yds. 3-0 44 GB 0:15 TD Ted Fritsch 8 yd. run (Hutson kick) 3-7 2nd Quarter 97 GB 4:04 FG Ryan Longwell 47 yds. 6-7 44 GB 0:44 TD Harry Jacunski 8 yd. pass from Comp (Hutson kick) 6-14 4th Quarter 97 GB 11:55 TD Dorsey Levens 10 yd. pass from Favre (2-PT conversion failed) 12-14 97 GB 0:54 FG Ryan Longwell 24 yds. 15-14

STATISTICS