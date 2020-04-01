Packers all-time tournament: 1967 (7) vs. 1960 (10)

First-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 7 seed 1967 vs. No. 10 seed 1960.

Lombardi’s last championship team had neither the best offense nor defense in the NFL yet somehow managed to win the second Super Bowl. Starr had an abysmal season – 54.8% completions, nine TDs and a career-worst 17 INTs (and the team still went 8-3-1 in the games he started). No one rushed for 500 yards (three had 400+ — Donny Anderson, Jim Grabowski and Ben Wilson) but two receivers topped 700 yards – Dale (738, 5 TDs) and Dowler (836, 4 TDs). Rookie Travis “Roadrunner” Williams provided a boost – setting an NFL record (since tied) with four touchdowns on kick returns (he’d have only 18 returns and average 41.1 yards). Cornerback Bob Jeter had eight interceptions and he, linebacker Dave Robinson and Wood were named first-team All-Pro. Green Bay allowed just 4.1 yards per play and 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Despite losing their last two games, including one to the Rams, Green Bay beat Los Angeles in the playoffs then Dallas in the infamous Ice Bowl in the NFC championship before steamrolling Oakland 33-14 in Super Bowl II.

The dynasty was forming but not quite there yet. Green Bay finished second in the NFL in both points for and against and eventually suffered the first – and only – postseason defeat of Lombardi’s Packers head coaching tenure. Green Bay had a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield as Taylor rushed for 1,110 yards and 11 TDs and Hornung for 671 yards and 13 TDs. The quarterback play was not strong with Starr (57.0%, 1,358 yards, 4 TD, 8 INT) and Lamar McHan (36.3%, 517 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT). Nevertheless, somehow Max McGee averaged 20.7 yards per catch (38-784-4). Bill Forrester and Henry Jordan were All-Pros. The pieces were forming as Nitschke, in his third year, made six starts and Davis joined the team after two seasons with Cleveland. The Packers lost to Philadelphia, 17-13, in the NFL championship.