Arica homers, Brewers use big inning to beat Royals 4-2
FOX Sports Wisconsin
Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run during a four-run second inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2.
It was Arcia’s second homer of the spring.
Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead off an RBI single by Manny Pina earlier in the inning.
The #CactusCrew beats the Kansas City Royals 4-2!
Check out Orlando Arcia’s 3-run shot in the second ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C0dhD84h3G
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 27, 2020
Lorenzo Cain saw his first action of the spring, recording a hit against his former team.
Brett Anderson, Adrian Houser and Brent Suter each pitched two innings with Suter giving up the runs.