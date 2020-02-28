Arica homers, Brewers use big inning to beat Royals 4-2

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run during a four-run second inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2.

It was Arcia’s second homer of the spring.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead off an RBI single by Manny Pina earlier in the inning.

The #CactusCrew beats the Kansas City Royals 4-2! Check out Orlando Arcia’s 3-run shot in the second ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C0dhD84h3G — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 27, 2020

Lorenzo Cain saw his first action of the spring, recording a hit against his former team.

Brett Anderson, Adrian Houser and Brent Suter each pitched two innings with Suter giving up the runs.