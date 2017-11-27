No. 9 Wisconsin battles back to top Mercyhurst 4-2

MADISON, Wis. — After falling behind early, No. 9 Wisconsin men’s hockey responded with three unanswered goals to defeat Mercyhurst 4-2 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers outshot the Lakers 45-26 in the series finale.

Mercyhurst opened the scoring late in the first period off Nathan Bryer’s shot through traffic that got past Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry.

Badgers’ Sean Dhooghe capitalized on the power play early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Linus Weissbach and Ryan Wagner added assists.

Wisconsin took a 2-1 lead later in the second period as Seamus Malone scored before Will Johnson pushed the Badger lead to 3-1 in the third.

The Lakers had a quick response 52 seconds later as James Anderson weaved through the Badger defense and beat the right side of Berry, but Wisconsin responded on a one-timer by Jake Linhart that put the Badger lead at 4-2.

Wisconsin went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Lakers went 0-for-2.

Berry stopped 24 shots for Wisconsin.