No. 6 Badgers blanked by No. 13 Clarkson, 4-0

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers lost their first home game of the season, falling to the No. 13 Clarkson Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin did not have an answer for the Golden Knights who were able to score in each period.

The Badgers’ chances were denied by Clarkson’s veteran goalie Frank Marotte, who recorded 38 saves on the night.

Badger goalie Daniel Lebedeff had 20 saves in the loss.

Wisconsin and Clarkson meet for game two of the series on Saturday night.