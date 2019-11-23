No. 16 Badgers fall behind early, can’t recover in loss to Minnesota

No. 16 Wisconsin gave up a pair of early goals and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Gophers scored back-to-back goals in the early minutes of the first period to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Sean Dhooghe got the Badgers on the board midway through the second period, scoring on the power play to make it a 2-1 game, but the Gophers responded with a pair of goals in the third to seal the win.

Daniel Lebedeff got the start in goal, making 25 saves.

Wisconsin outshot the Gophers 37-29 on the night.

The two teams meet for the border battle series finale on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin.