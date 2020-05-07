NFL schedule released, Packers to open 2020 season at Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are set to kick off the 2020 season against one of their biggest rivals.
The NFL released the 2020 schedules Thursday night and the Packers open the regular season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in franchise history and close in Chicago, with five big primetime matchups along the way.
The last time the Packers played their longtime NFC North rival in Week 1 was for Aaron Rodgers’ first NFL start in 2008, a 24-19 win at Lambeau Field.
The Packers are set to play five games in prime time, including guaranteed back-to-back bookings against the NFC South.
Green Bay will close the regular season against a team other than the Detroit Lions for the first time in five seasons. Their Week 17 meeting with the Bears will be the teams’ first finale since a win over Chicago in a winner-take-all game for the NFC North title in 2013.
The complete schedule (all times CT):
Week 1: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 12 p.m.
Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.
Week 3: Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 7:20 p.m.
Week 4: Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m.
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m.
Week 7: Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.
Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 12 p.m.
Week 9: Nov. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m.
Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m.
Week 11: Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 12 p.m.
Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m.
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:25 p.m.
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.
Week 15: Dec. 19/20 vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:20 p.m.
Week 17: Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears, 12 p.m.