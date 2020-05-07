NFL schedule released, Packers to open 2020 season at Vikings

The last time the Packers played their longtime NFC North rival in Week 1 was for Aaron Rodgers’ first NFL start in 2008, a 24-19 win at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are set to play five games in prime time, including guaranteed back-to-back bookings against the NFC South.

Green Bay will close the regular season against a team other than the Detroit Lions for the first time in five seasons. Their Week 17 meeting with the Bears will be the teams’ first finale since a win over Chicago in a winner-take-all game for the NFC North title in 2013.

The complete schedule (all times CT):

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 12 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 7:20 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 12 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 12 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:25 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 19/20 vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:20 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears, 12 p.m.