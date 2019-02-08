NCAA bracketology roundup: Marquette still a 3 despite loss to St. John’s

As the college basketball season heats up, FOX Sports Wisconsin will round up what experts are saying about the chances for Marquette to make the NCAA tournament in March. This is the fourth edition of the 2019 bracket roundup.

No matter how the seeding shakes out, the Golden Eagles have to be hoping that someone else knocks off Big East foe St. John’s in March.

No. 10 Marquette (19-4) is 0-2 against St. John’s (17-6) this season after falling to the Red Storm again on Tuesday, despite winning eight straight in between their two meetings.

It’s an interesting anomaly: The Golden Eagles are now 8-0 against the rest of the Big East and 0-2 against Shamorie Ponds and the Red Storm.

St. John’s has effectively neutralized junior Markus Howard, holding Marquette’s star shooting guard to eight and then 17 points on a combined 22.3 field-goal percentage.

Collectively, the bracketologists don’t seem to view this as a long-term concern.

Marquette held steady this week over on Bracket Matrix, which aggregates dozens of bracket projections into a composite ranking, and are still the highest-rated team in the Big East.

The Golden Eagles remain a three seed alongside No. 12 Houston, No. 13 Kansas and No. 15 Purdue, just ahead of conference foe No. 14 Villanova.

St. John’s, for the record, is way down there with fellow 10 seeds Minnesota, N.C. State and Indiana.

The bracketologists themselves are, again, something of a mixed bag.

Something called “Carolina Sports Thoughts,” for example, has Marquette listed as a six seed.

Yale’s undergraduate analytics group is also down on the Golden Eagles, and projects they’ll land with the fives.

The Athletic, which isn’t on Bracket Matrix’s radar yet, likes Marquette as a three seed, as does Bleacher Report.

There’s not a ton of variety here; No bracket released since their latest loss to St. John’s has the Golden Eagles any higher than a three.

Some of the more notable brackets that have been updated within the last few days: