NCAA bracket roundup: Badgers, Marquette both projected to be 5 seed

As the college basketball season heats up, FOX Sports Wisconsin will round up what experts are saying about the chances for Marquette and Wisconsin to make the NCAA tournament in March. This is the first edition of the 2019 bracket roundup.

It’s been an up-and-down college basketball season in Wisconsin.

Ethan Happ and the Wisconsin Badgers started out hot, rolling to a 10-2 record and peaking in the AP top 25 poll at No. 12 in early December. But recently, the Badgers have lost three of their last four games and have plummeted out of the poll.

Marquette, on the other hand, is soaring to the top of the Big East after three straight wins, one of those coming via a 53-point performance from junior guard Markus Howard.

The good news is both teams are projected to make the 68-team NCAA tournament field.

Bracket Matrix is a site that compiles 65 different brackets, ranging from experts at FOX and ESPN to SB Nation blogs and everything in between. Both the Badgers and Golden Eagles were included in all 65 brackets that Bracket Matrix keeps a pulse on.

One blog gave the Golden Eagles a No. 3 seed, which would be the program’s highest ranking since earning a three-seed under Buzz Williams in 2013. A few brackets, including FOX and Sports Illustrated, handed Wisconsin a No. 4 seed.

Overall, the experts (and non-experts) average out to slot both Wisconsin and Marquette at a No. 5 seed.

Take a look at which tournament seed 12 big-name brackets have assigned to the two teams below: