NBA summer league recap: Bucks lose 81-78 to Mavs

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to 1-1 in NBA summer league after an 81-78 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Travis Trice II led Milwaukee with 16 points off 7-of-10 shooting (2 of 3 from deep). D.J. Wilson, who the Bucks selected 17th overall in 2017, struggled to find his shot, finishing with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Christian Wood registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while also tallying three blocks.

Sterling Brown, who appeared in 54 games with Milwaukee last season, racked up 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Bucks’ 2018 first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo was held out of the game due to a groin injury.

STARTING FIVE

Milwaukee sent Wilson, Wood, Brown, Trice and Jordan Barnett to the floor to start the game.

NEXT

A matchup with Denver (2-0) in Vegas on Monday night.