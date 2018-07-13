NBA summer league recap: Bucks beat Spurs 83-75 in OT

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored San Antonio 8-0 in overtime to beat the Spurs 83-75 and improve to 2-2 in the NBA summer league.

Christian Wood led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds while D.J. Wilson also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.

Sterling Brown added 13 points on 3 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Travis Trice II also reached double figures, scoring 10 points to go along with a team-high seven assists.

STARTING FIVE

Bucks sent Trice, Donte DiVincenzo, Brown, Wilson and Wood to the floor to start the game.

NEXT

A matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.