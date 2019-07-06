Bonzie Colson led the way with 18 points, as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Atlanta Hawks 89-83 on Saturday in their second game of the Las Vegas NBA summer league.

Colson, who made eight appearances for the Bucks last season, went 6-for-11 from the field against Atlanta and 3-for-5 from deep while adding four rebounds.

Bucks regular Sterling Brown played a team-high 30 minutes but managed just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting, going 3-for-6 from deep.

Matt Farrell, a Notre Dame alum who played 45 games for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats last season, led the Bucks with seven assists off the bench.

STARTING FIVE

Colson and Rayjon Tucker were the Bucks’ starting forwards, while Jock Landale was their starting center, Brown started at shooting guard and Elijah Bryant started at point guard.

NEXT

The Bucks return to action Monday, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.