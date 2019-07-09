NBA summer league recap: Bryant scores 31 in Bucks’ loss to Wolves

Elijah Bryant poured in 31 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-91 in their third game of the Las Vegas NBA summer league.

The former BYU Cougar shot lights out, going 11-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from deep while adding seven rebounds.

Bucks regular Sterling Brown played a team-high 29 minutes, but had a rough night from the field, scoring 10 points on 4 of 18 shooting.

Jock Landale and Rayjon Tucker each added 12 points in the loss.

STARTING FIVE

Sterling Brown (SF), D.J. Wilson (PF), Jock Landale (C), Rayjon Tucker (SG), Matt Farrell (PG).

NEXT

The Bucks take on China on Wednesday.