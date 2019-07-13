Bucks wrap up Summer League play with 99-84 loss to Portland

Five different Milwaukee Bucks players scored in double digits, but it wasn’t enough in a 99-84 loss to Portland to close out Summer League play.

Milwaukee led 50-43 at the half, but Portland rallied to outscore the Bucks 56-34 the rest of the way.

Bonzie Colson led the Bucks with 14 points, followed by fellow starters Rayjon Tucker (13) and Xavier Munford (12). Sharpshooter Fletcher Magee nailed two of his four 3-point attempts and finished the night with 12 points in 17 minutes.

D.J. Wilson had an off night, shooting 0-for-5 from deep and putting up just six points and four rebounds. Sterling Brown did not play.

Portland’s Gary Trent Jr. paced the game’s scoring with 28 points, nailing four 3s in the process.

STARTING FIVE

Munford and Colson started in the backcourt while Tucker, Wilson and Daulton Hommes were the forwards.

NEXT

The Bucks’ run in the Summer League has ended. Milwaukee will begin training camp in late September.