The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t lost a game since Nov. 8, when they fell in Utah – and even that took a last-second 3 to beat them.

The 16-game game winning streak has been topped only once in franchise history, by a 20-game streak at the tail end of the 1970-71 season (a year Milwaukee won the NBA title, by the way).

This should come as no surprise, but the Bucks are dominating in virtually all phases of the game since starting their win streak, which began back on Nov. 10 with a two-point win at Oklahoma City.

In that span, the Bucks lead the NBA in points per game, with 121.4. Only two other teams are averaging over 120 points in that same time period: Houston (120.3), which is 10-5 since Nov. 10, and Washington (120.0), which is … 5-10.

As evidenced by the Wizards, holding the opponent down in scoring is kind of important, too. And Milwaukee’s +16.1 scoring margin also tops the NBA since Nov. 10. (Dallas is next highest at +12.9. No other team is above +9.5).

Milwaukee is shooting the ball extremely well – its field-goal percentage of 49.7% since Nov. 10, yup, leads the league. But the Bucks are also defending extremely well. Opponents are shooting just 41.3% from the field, which, again, tops the NBA during that span.

Speaking of domination, look no further to inside the paint. The Bucks are averaging 51.3 rebounds per game during their win streak. Only the L.A. Clippers (50.7) are averaging more than 49 boards per game since Nov. 10.

Milwaukee is also scoring 55.8 points per game in the paint in that span (only five other teams are averaging over 50 points over the same time period with the L.A. Lakers second at 53.4).

The Bucks are even doing in transition. Their average of 18.5 fastbreak points per game is, well, second in the NBA since Nov. 10 behind the Lakers (19.8). However, Milwaukee has at least 10 points in transition in 21 consecutive games, easily the longest active streak in the league (Toronto is next with a 10-game streak).

One dominating thing Milwaukee hopes doesn’t continue Friday night is Memphis’ ability to beat the Bucks. Since the 2010-11 season, the Grizzlies are 11-6 (.647) against Milwaukee, the franchise’s third-best record against an Eastern Conference opponent over that span.

Other notes

— Memphis will challenge Milwaukee’s inside presence. The Grizzlies lead the NBA with 49.2% of their points scored inside the paint. Memphis has scored at least 40 points in the paint in 16 straight games. The Bucks have done it 21 games in a row.

— Memphis’ De’Anthony Melton is third in the NBA in steals per 36 minutes at 2.84. Milwaukee’s Donte DiVincenzo is sixth at 2.48.

— Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke are both expected to sit for the Grizzlies.

