Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Wizards
Check out all the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 131-115 over the Washington Wizards.
It's cold in DC today, but Splash Mountain is OPEN folks 💦💦💦
📺: https://t.co/e7VVj5sp0x pic.twitter.com/bcs7vvSLLP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
They could hear that slap all the way back in Milwaukee. #FearTheDeer
📺: https://t.co/e7VVj5sp0x pic.twitter.com/Pl1ZzZkSLb
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
.@Giannis_An34 just MOVED him 😂
📺: https://t.co/e7VVj5sp0x pic.twitter.com/GnPGEPqJqu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/JSpG0NHr6I
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
"nah" – @Lanky_Smoove
📺: https://t.co/e7VVj5K0p7 pic.twitter.com/GPpceKIZCo
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
.@CapitalOneArena making this halftime interview all artsy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztTNoooNqs
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
"That's an #NBAAllStar shot!"@khris22m WUT
📺: https://t.co/e7VVj5sp0x pic.twitter.com/PKDaaotit2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
.@khris22m says the @Bucks shared the ball well in their win over Washington pic.twitter.com/mQG6qrvTEg
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019
Coach Bud was happy with the @Bucks' effort in Washington pic.twitter.com/RaIiyKeLz8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 3, 2019