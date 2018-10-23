Twi-lights: The best from Bucks vs. Knicks
Even Giannis Antetokounmpo got in on the 3-point fun during the Milwaukee Bucks‘ third win of the season, a 124-113 victory over the New York Knicks. There were plenty of highlights, too.
Take a look:
The big man hitting from deep!! 👌
📺 @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/N5lpXpMkH7 pic.twitter.com/CHWSBf1tGt
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
The pick. The roll. THE SLAM!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3oYAzs9eUj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
Ooooo, @khris22m! #FearTheDeer
📺 @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/N5lpXpMkH7 pic.twitter.com/N1YIEw4bVL
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
These 3-point @Bucks!! 😍#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/bws5ATkbTw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
You can’t stop this man. @khris22m#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/gV3fSYNRhG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
HUGE triple from @Giannis_An34!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/y089oMYn9n
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
Dribbles.
Backs up.
Pulls up.
*SWISH*@Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/YpuD3tXx3O
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
The @Bucks are 3-0 for the first time since 2005.
You’re gonna want to watch these highlights. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/STKfr36Jga
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
That’s 30 points for @khris22m at @FiservForum in another @Bucks victory!
“We’re finding different ways to win games.” pic.twitter.com/hU0oUfy6ot
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018
Coach Bud: “There’s so much greatness between Giannis and Khris.”@Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Z5CaJ6FUmu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 23, 2018