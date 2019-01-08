Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Jazz
Check out the highlights from the Bucks‘ 114-102 win over the Jazz, including some wild dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo and more 3-pointers from Brook “Splash Mountain” Lopez.
🗣 LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Stream the @Bucks on the FOX Sports app!https://t.co/gw2IDpRJxX pic.twitter.com/gfZoQ99oSX
GIANNIS……… IS UPON US!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/GlbDMASvEl
💦💦💦 MOUNTAIN pic.twitter.com/5VcL7m7kpv
💦💦💦 Mountain isn't for the faint of heart, folks. pic.twitter.com/WpxQ05pNof
🚀🚀🚀 GIANNIS IS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/pnE82Pg2sB
HAVE MERCY @Giannis_An34 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/0hSNcDs3lM
BROOK LOPEZ ISN'T EVEN IN DOWNTOWN ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/vPuAAKKv3m
Thon Maker says this was an important win for the @Bucks following their loss to the Raptors pic.twitter.com/cWfKs28Tlj
.@Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on their win over the Jazz: "Those are the kind of games I think make you better." pic.twitter.com/UfscJQ3Hil
"I think we did a great job defensively."
💦 Mountain himself on the @Bucks' win over the Jazz pic.twitter.com/JXl3cpsPFs
Giannis and Brook led the way, as the #Bucks bounced back with a 114-102 win over the Jazz. 👀 the highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/Wlpo8UJdP2
