Check out the highlights from the Bucks‘ 114-102 win over the Jazz, including some wild dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo and more 3-pointers from Brook “Splash Mountain” Lopez.

🗣 LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Stream the @Bucks on the FOX Sports app!https://t.co/gw2IDpRJxX pic.twitter.com/gfZoQ99oSX — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

💦💦💦 Mountain isn't for the faint of heart, folks. pic.twitter.com/WpxQ05pNof — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

🚀🚀🚀 GIANNIS IS CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/pnE82Pg2sB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

BROOK LOPEZ ISN'T EVEN IN DOWNTOWN ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/vPuAAKKv3m — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

Thon Maker says this was an important win for the @Bucks following their loss to the Raptors pic.twitter.com/cWfKs28Tlj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

.@Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on their win over the Jazz: "Those are the kind of games I think make you better." pic.twitter.com/UfscJQ3Hil — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019

"I think we did a great job defensively." 💦 Mountain himself on the @Bucks' win over the Jazz pic.twitter.com/JXl3cpsPFs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2019