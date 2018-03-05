Bucks Twi-lights: Giannis reminds Sixers it’s a process
Giannis Antetokounmpo never gave in. His inspired play brought back the Milwaukee Bucks from a 20-point deficit to their 34th win of the season, a 118-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Watch all the highlights and interviews from Sunday’s game:
Nice mid-range, K-Midd.
The @bucks are LIVE on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/vjV1cFhuav pic.twitter.com/8kyK6IKZRr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
Giannis flew first class on this coast-to-coast trip! ✈
Watch on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/vjV1cFhuav pic.twitter.com/FAp3RReKSu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
.@Bucks may have just perfected the “give and go.”
Watch on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/vjV1cFhuav pic.twitter.com/t6LevrUg4y
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
#Oscars 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/5hNzzJcIYw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
Giannis slams one home on the fastbreak!!
(Scheduled tweet.)
Watch on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/vjV1cFhuav pic.twitter.com/Jt9VwaR8Pd
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
Honestly, how do you guard this? #FearTheDeer
Watch on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/vjV1cFhuav pic.twitter.com/6AqRke8Yth
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
If #TheProcess includes blowing 2⃣0⃣-point leads, the #Sixers are right on schedule 😏 pic.twitter.com/V6DAeGVAxC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
Bledsoe says the #Bucks‘ bench “played terrific” in the comeback win over Philly. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BNw0bnOSBN
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
Prunty says Sunday’s comeback win is “a testament to the character” of the @Bucks! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/13qoJHiSnr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018
#Bucks closed the third quarter on a 21-0 run … and never looked back.
We break it down on tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet: pic.twitter.com/jhxCJO6uuD
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2018