Bucks agree to sign center Brook Lopez
Milwaukee says it is keeping center Brook Lopez.
More Bucks coverage
“We are engaged in free agent negotiations with Brook Lopez,” general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We intend to enter into a player contract with Brook once the moratorium period has ended.”
The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.
Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.
Milwaukee also agreed to a five-year deal with forward Khris Middleton on Sunday evening. The Bucks will also send guard Malcolm Brogdon to Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal with the Pacers that will land Milwaukee a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks.