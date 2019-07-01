Bucks announce 2019 Summer League roster

We interrupt your scheduled NBA offseason chaos programming for a brief announcement: the Milwaukee Bucks have announced their 2019 NBA Summer League roster.

Led by Bucks players Sterling Brown, Bonzie Colson and D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee will tip off its Summer League play July 5 for the first of four preliminary games. The top eight records from the preliminary games will advance to a tournament to crown a 2019 NBA Summer League champion.

Milwaukee’s roster also consists of Xavier Munford, who played six games with the Bucks last season, as well as former Wofford guard Fletcher Magee, who holds the NCAA Division I record for 3-point makes in a career with 509.

Milwaukee Bucks 2019 Summer League roster