“Bazz” has found a new home in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed Shabazz Muhammad on Sunday, bolstering their scoring off the bench.

Muhammad was waived by Minnesota on Thursday night. To make room on the roster, Milwaukee waived Sean Kilpatrick, who scored 4.0 points per game in 23 contests with the Bucks.

Muhammad spent all five of his NBA seasons with the Timberwolves after the team traded for him in the 2013 draft. He was an unrestricted free agent after the 2016-17 season but signed a one-year deal with Minnesota for the veteran’s minimum in September.

Muhammad struggled to find a role with the new-look Timberwolves this season and was averaging a career-low 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 32 contests.

Known as a streaky scorer, his best campaign in the NBA was 2014-15 when he recorded 13.5 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from downtown.