Bucks sign rookie Donte DiVincenzo

The Milwaukee Bucks announced they have signed first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo to a rookie scale contract.

After leading Villanova to a national championship in April, DiVencenzo was selected by the Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The 6-5 guard was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 23 points and 6.5 rebounds.

DiVencenzo, who spent three seasons at Villanova, was named the Big East’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2017-18 after averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.5 assists.