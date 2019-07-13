Bucks make it official, sign Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews

We’ve known for a while now, but the Milwaukee Bucks made it official Friday night: free agents Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews will join the team at Fiserv Forum next season.

Lopez, the twin brother of Milwaukee’s star center Brook Lopez, played 74 games with Chicago last season and averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He holds career averages of 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Bucks will be Lopez’s sixth different team he’s played for since being selected 15th overall in 2008.

“Robin is an inside presence who will provide important depth for us at center,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “While bringing great experience to the Bucks, Robin is also a high-character person on and off the court and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

The signing of Matthews gives Milwaukee another outside shooter. Matthews is a career 38.2% shooter from deep and has made 100+ 3-pointers in each of the last 10 seasons. Matthews played for Dallas and the New York Knicks last year before finishing the season with Indiana. Overall, the 32-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 69 contests in 2018-19 while shooting 3s at a 37.2% clip.

“Wes is an experienced guard who will bring great depth to our backcourt,” Horst said. “He’s a versatile player who will help our perimeter shooting in addition to being a high-quality person. We’re excited to have him back in Wisconsin with the Bucks.”

Matthews returns to the state of Wisconsin where he grew up in Madison, Wis., and starred for Marquette University from 2005-09.