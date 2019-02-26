Bucks sign guard Canaan to 10-day contract
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract.
Canaan has played in 26 games with both Phoenix and Minnesota this season, appearing most recently in seven games with the Timberwolves while on two 10-day contracts.
The 27-year-old is averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23 minutes this season.
A second-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2013, Canaan has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.