Bucks sign former Duke guard Trevon Duval to two-way contract

The Milwaukee Bucks added a young point guard to their roster Tuesday, signing Trevon Duval to a two-way contract.

Duval left Duke after just one season with the Blue Devils, averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 29.8 minutes per game. He played in all of Duke’s 37 games, starting 34.

However, Duval became the first one-and-done Duke player to go undrafted and signed with Houston’s team in the Las Vegas Summer League.

In five games with the Rockets, Duval averaged 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16.9 minutes.

NBA teams are allowed to have two players signed to two-way contracts. Among the players last season Milwaukee at times had signed to two-ways were guards Xavier Munford and Gary Payton II, as well as centers Joel Bolomboy and Marshall Plumlee.