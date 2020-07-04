NBA restart scrimmage schedule set for Bucks

Last week the NBA announced the eight-game schedules for the 22 teams involved in the restart of the season at Disney World. On Saturday, the league revealed three scrimmages for each team to take prior to the finishing of the regular season.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play San Antonio, Sacramento and New Orleans in scrimmages leading up to the restart of the NBA season. The Bucks’ regular season kicks off again July 31 against Boston.

Milwaukee will face the Spurs on July 23 at 2 p.m., the Kings on July 25 at 11:30 a.m. and the Pelicans and Zion Williamson on July 27 at 7 p.m.

The NBA will have 4-6 scrimmages per day from July 22-28 on three different courts at the Disney complex.

The Bucks have already clinched a playoff spot and have a magic number of 2 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.