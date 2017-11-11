It looks Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmo and newcomer Eric Bledsoe are going to get along just fine.

Check out all the highlights from Bledsoe’s Bucks debut, as he helped Milwaukee to a 94-87 win over the high-powered San Antonio Spurs. Check out all the highlights from the game, as well as postgame interviews with Bledsoe, teammate Khris Middleton and head coach Jason Kidd.

And 1!@EBled2 is looking good in his first game as a Buck! Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/ovL3dfk5wv pic.twitter.com/KUaOLQp9S4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017

Khris Middleton praised his newest teammate's effort in Eric Bledsoe's first game with the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/Rxt5uoTJFW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017

The @Bucks just keep growing, says head coach Jason Kidd. He breaks down @EBled2's debut and their big win over the Spurs pic.twitter.com/bYWq12uGsE — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017