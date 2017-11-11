Twi-lights: Bucks at Spurs

It looks Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmo and newcomer Eric Bledsoe are going to get along just fine.

Check out all the highlights from Bledsoe’s Bucks debut, as he helped Milwaukee to a 94-87 win over the high-powered San Antonio Spurs. Check out all the highlights from the game, as well as postgame interviews with Bledsoe, teammate Khris Middleton and head coach Jason Kidd.

 