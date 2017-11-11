Twi-lights: Bucks at Spurs
It looks Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmo and newcomer Eric Bledsoe are going to get along just fine.
Check out all the highlights from Bledsoe’s Bucks debut, as he helped Milwaukee to a 94-87 win over the high-powered San Antonio Spurs. Check out all the highlights from the game, as well as postgame interviews with Bledsoe, teammate Khris Middleton and head coach Jason Kidd.
.@EBled2 is on the board!
@EBled2 is on the board!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 doesn't even have to touch the ball at this point 😂
@Giannis_An34 doesn't even have to touch the ball at this point 😂
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
And 1!@EBled2 is looking good in his first game as a Buck!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
TEAMWORK!
TEAMWORK!

The @Bucks' offense is clicking
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
OH. MY. GOODNESS. 😱😱😱@Giannis_An34 and @EBled2! What a play!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
Why aren't you watching this game?!
Go. Go NOW.
Why aren't you watching this game?!

Go. Go NOW.
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
How do you stop that, exactly???@Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks are live NOW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
Khris Middleton praised his newest teammate's effort in Eric Bledsoe's first game with the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/Rxt5uoTJFW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
The @Bucks just keep growing, says head coach Jason Kidd. He breaks down @EBled2's debut and their big win over the Spurs pic.twitter.com/bYWq12uGsE
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
What did @EBled2 think of his first game with the @Bucks?
"It's easy, playing with these guys"
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2017
