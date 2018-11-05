Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Kings
The Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 144-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Check out all the best plays from their big win, including a pair of crazy dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
GiiiiiiANNIS!!!
Catch today's @Bucks game on the FOX Sports app.
📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/o4H8fVyulx
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
Good luck stopping that one 💦💦💦@Bucks 📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/r3naPOa6hf
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
Another one. 💦
📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/p4or4UA4DT
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
Ersan Ilyasova on what went right for the @Bucks in the first half pic.twitter.com/4vD9pW4tu9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
Assistant coach Vin Baker on the @Bucks' success from beyond the arc in the first half pic.twitter.com/DZxLnkdpog
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
GIANNIS.
"The only thing missing was Tim Hardaway Jr." 😂 😂 😂
📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/LJzNxCYjSK
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
GIANNIS THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY 😱
📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/t3IqcmwfCH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
gg, Sacramento
📺 https://t.co/clYyjhP0qO pic.twitter.com/cottnQoHvG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
The best of @Giannis_An34's triple-double ⤵ pic.twitter.com/PIdRA4rJVW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
2️⃣2️⃣
That's a @Bucks record!!! pic.twitter.com/6pierMX1Gr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
Pat Connaughton says the @Bucks' offense got back in rhythm vs. the Kings pic.twitter.com/4BsZ1xk8L6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
The offense was spectacular, but head coach Mike Budenholzer praised the @Bucks' defense too following their big win over the Kings pic.twitter.com/tXyYGqvNFP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2018
- Central
- East
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Pacific
- Sacramento Kings
- West
-