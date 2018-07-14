It looks like Jabari Parker is headed to home to Chicago.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Saturday morning that they have rescinded their qualifying offer to the 23-year-old forward, making him an unrestricted free agent.

“Jabari and I felt it was in the best interest of both he and the team to rescind our qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We appreciate everything Jabari has brought to our team and our community over the last four years and we wish him well.”

Multiple outlets report that Parker had agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, who were reportedly attempting to sign him as a restricted free agent. The Bucks had the option to match the Bulls’ offer.

A Chicago native, Parker starred for local prep powerhouse Simeon.

The second overall pick in 2014, Parker spent four seasons with the Bucks, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

However, Parker missed significant time due to injury, appearing in just 183 games over the course of his Bucks career. Parker played just 25 games as a rookie during the 2014-15 season before suffering a torn ACL.

He tore that same ACL again after appearing in 51 games during the 2016-17 season, returning last February, averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds down the stretch while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.