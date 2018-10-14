Bucks request waivers on center Tyler Zeller

The Milwaukee Bucks requested waivers on Tyler Zeller, the team announced Saturday.

Zeller had appeared in four preseason games (one start) and averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Milwaukee acquired Zeller last season in a midseason trade with Brooklyn, sending former first-round pick Rashad Vaughn and a future second-round draft pick to the Nets in exchange for the center. Zeller went on to play 24 games for the Bucks, averaging 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. He played in all seven of Milwaukee’s playoff games last year and logged 11 points and 14 rebounds in 66 minutes of postseason action.

NBA teams need to trim down rosters to 15 players by Sunday at 4 p.m. Milwaukee’s roster stands at 18.