Bucks release new ‘Cream City’ edition jersey

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their new city edition uniform Wednesday morning, dubbed the “Cream City” edition.

Milwaukee will wear the jersey for the first time Nov. 30 during a home game against Charlotte and 19 more times throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The uniform gives a nod to Milwaukee’s nickname of “Cream City,” honoring the color of the bricks that built the foundation of the city.

Milwaukee now has four jerseys in rotation, joining the association (white), icon (green) and “Fear the Deer” statement editions.

The jerseys will go on sale Nov. 27.