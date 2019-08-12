Bucks release 2019-20 schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ pursuit of an NBA championship is back on.

Milwaukee released its schedule for the 2019-20 regular season Monday afternoon. The Bucks will tip off the campaign Oct. 24 on the road against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets before their home opener Oct. 26 against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee’s longest road trip of the season is a pair of four-game sets Nov. 21-27 and March 12-19. The Bucks’ longest homestand is also two separate four-game stretches — Nov. 4-10 and Jan. 6-11.

Other notable games include a matchup with Philadelphia on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and a 4 p.m. clash with Chicago on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Fiserv Forum.

