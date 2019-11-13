Bucks’ reigning MVP Antetokounmpo starting to knock down 3s, too

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward (↑ UP)

In Milwaukee’s three games last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 34.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks. He’s tallied 30+ points in five straight games and has a double-double in all 10 Bucks games thus far. Oh, also, in the last three games he’s made 8 of 16 3-point attempts. Just in case you didn’t think his game was scary enough as is.

Eric Bledsoe, Bucks guard (↑ UP)

In Milwaukee’s first six games, Bledsoe averaged 12.3 points with a game-high of 18. He’s score 20+ points in the four games since. It’s his longest streak of 20+-point games since Nov. 6-22, 2015, when he did it in eight straight. During his current four-game run, Bledsoe shot 52.4% from the field (37.5% from 3) and also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Aaron Jones, Packers running back (↑ UP)

Jones rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns – his second game with 3+ rushing TDs this season – in helping Green Bay beat Carolina on Sunday. Jones is tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (11) and overall TDs (14) with the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, who seems to get more pub. Well, that changed Sunday when Jones’ teammate Aaron Rodgers suggested the Packers running back be in the running for MVP. Welcome to the spotlight!

Khris Middleton, Bucks forward (↓ DOWN)

Middleton helped Milwaukee in a comeback at Utah on Friday night, but his traveling violation in the waning moments proved fatal when the Jazz hit a 3 at the buzzer after getting the ball back. In the Bucks’ next game against Oklahoma City on Sunday, he had a season-low 10 points and suffered a thigh injury which will sideline him for potentially one month.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers wide receiver (↓ DOWN)

Injuries certainly have hampered MVS this season but he’s been all but invisible lately. For the second straight week Valdes-Scantling was held without a catch. Worse, he was only on the field for 11 offensive snaps. The wide receiver hasn’t had more than two catches in a game since Week 4, Sept. 26. In the past five games he only has been targeted 10 times, with five catches.

Davante Adams, Packers wide receiver (↑ UP)

On the flip side of Valdes-Scantling is Adams. Back healthy, he’s had seven catches in each of the two games since his return. After only 41 receiving yards against the Chargers, Adams had 118 yards vs. the Panthers, his second-highest receiving total and yards per catch (16.86) of the season. Amazingly, Adams still hasn’t notched a touchdown in 2019, but we’d expect that shutout won’t last too much longer after the bye.

Badgers football (➡️ EVEN)

Wisconsin once again claimed the Heartland Trophy in holding off Iowa. In doing so, the Badgers kept themselves in the Big Ten West title race and all but eliminated the Hawkeyes. Of course, Wisconsin also saw Minnesota beat Penn State – meaning the Badgers need a little help to claim the title. The Gophers being 9-0 and ranked higher in the polls and College Football Playoff rankings has to sting.