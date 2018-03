The Milwaukee Bucks recalled D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday, one day after the rookie forward tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots against the Raptors 905 on Saturday evening.

Wilson has appeared in 20 games this year with Milwaukee and is averaging 1.0 point and 0.5 rebounds in 3.4 minutes per game.

In nine contests with the G League Herd, Wilson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.