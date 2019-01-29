Friday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets telecast on FOX Sports Wisconsin was the highest-rated regular-season Bucks game since 2010.

The Bucks’ 108-99 win over the Hornets generated a 4.40 household rating in the Milwaukee DMA, according to Nielsen Media Research, peaking at a 5.22 HH (the previous high was 4.55 HH on Nov. 16, 2010).

In the Milwaukee market, 8,685 households represent one rating point. That means over 45,000 households in Milwaukee were tuned in to watch the Bucks get their 35th win of the season.

Bucks ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are currently up 10 percent year-over-year and up 17.5 percent in January/December. The Bucks head into Tuesday’s game at Detroit (FOX Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m. tip-off) with an NBA-best record of 35-13.

