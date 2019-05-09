The Milwaukee Bucks won’t know their Eastern Conference Finals opponent until Thursday night at the earliest, but they do know when they’ll be playing.

If the Raptors win Game 6 and eliminate the 76ers, the series will begin Monday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, the NBA announced Thursday.

If the 76ers win and force a Game 7 on Sunday, March 12, the series will begin Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m., regardless of which team advances.

The No. 1-seeded Bucks would host both games.

Milwaukee wrapped up a five-game series win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night after sweeping the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

Check out the league’s full conference finals schedule here.