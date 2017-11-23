Twi-lights: Bucks at Suns
Check out all the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 win over the Phoenix Suns, as well as postgame interviews with Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and head coach Jason Kidd.
Eric Bledsoe responds to those boos with a bucket!
Middleton throws it down!
The President starts this play, and he finishes it!
They don't get much easier than that!
Miss you, Greg.
"Oh. My. Goodness. Khris Middleton!"
TIE GAME.
AGAIN.
In Eric Bledsoe's return to Phoenix, Khris Middleton says the @Bucks were playing for their new teammate pic.twitter.com/fWVsNcC4zV
Jason Kidd says the @Bucks' OT win over the Suns was a "character win" for their locker room pic.twitter.com/UTToR5VBsz
