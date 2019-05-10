Pau Gasol‘s brief Milwaukee Bucks career might be over.

The veteran center underwent surgery Thursday to repair a stress fracture in his left foot, and will miss the rest of the playoffs, the Bucks announced Friday.

It’s the same injury that sidelined Gasol through November and December.

Gasol, who turns 39 in July and started the season with the San Antonio Spurs, signed with the Bucks on March 3.

The Spurs bought out Gasol’s previous contract earlier this year after he averaged just 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27 games, freeing him up to sign with a contender, reportedly a one-year deal worth $527,467.

Gasol appeared in just three games for the Bucks, all in early March, registering just 10 rebounds and four points in a combined 30 minutes of action.