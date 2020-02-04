Bucks guard Connaughton to participate in NBA dunk contest

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will participate in the 2020 NBA dunk contest, the league announced Monday.

Connaughton will compete in the Feb. 15 event against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.

The Bucks guard will be the only first-time participant in the event.

Connaughton averages 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Bucks. The former Notre Dame player recorded a 44-inch vertical leap at the 2015 NBA Draft Combine, which at the time was the second-highest vertical leap in NBA Draft Combine history.