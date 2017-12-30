Twi-lights: Bucks at Thunder
Check out all the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ controversial 97-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as postgame interviews with Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Jason Kidd.
"I'll take THAT" – Giannis, probably 😎
Catch the @Bucks and the Thunder NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/fU88DuELYh
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
The @Bucks take a 15 point lead in OKC!
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/HlLl7OBuY5
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
"He jammed that right in Westbrook's face" 😱
Malcolm Brogdon and the @Bucks are LIVE on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/pKVWd6aLy3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
¯_(ツ)_/¯
Catch the @Bucks and Thunder NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/qqhRGG9oSc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
Eric Bledsoe starts this play, and he finishes it!
Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/sK3YMIhpYI
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
Henson ➡ Bledsoe ➡ Giannis
The @Bucks and the Thunder are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/0MhRA5PyEW pic.twitter.com/ytNp2vDxoA
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
.@Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo walks us through his controversial game-winner in OKC pic.twitter.com/iwD3gHlUvG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017
"I don't understand the whole protest"@Bucks coach Jason Kidd says his job is to worry about the score and preparing for the next play. pic.twitter.com/VpGvenmYdI
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 30, 2017