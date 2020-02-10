Bucks officially sign Marvin Williams, waive Dragan Bender

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran forward Mavin Williams, the team announced Monday.

To make room on the roster, the Bucks waived Dragan Bender.

The second overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft, Williams has played 1,055 games for Atlanta, Utah and Charlotte. Williams spent the last six years with the Hornets, averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game from 2015-20. In 41 games this season (one start), the 31-year-old logged 6.7 points 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

The biggest impact Williams will have on Milwaukee, though, is his 3-point shooting. Williams owns a career clip of 36.2% from deep and has drained 38.6% of his 3-point attempts the last three seasons combined.

Bender, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, registered 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Bucks in 2019-20. He also averaged 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 13 games with the G League Wisconsin Herd.