Bucks officially sign guard Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton has signed a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Wednesday.

Connaughton, who has spent the last three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, adds wing depth on Milwaukee’s bench.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard played in all 82 games for Portland last season and averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 24 points in the season-opening game against Phoenix last year, draining four 3s in the process.

In his first two seasons, Connaughton sunk just 22 3-pointers. But he upped those numbers in 2017-18, sinking 74 of 210 attempts for a 35.2 3-point percentage.

Basketball isn’t Connaughton’s only sport, either. He was a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2014 MLB draft and pitched in six games for Single-A Aberdeen that summer. One year later, Connaughton was selected 41st overall by Brooklyn in the 2015 NBA draft. His rights were traded on draft night to Portland, where he carved out a role off the bench.