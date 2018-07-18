Bucks officially sign center Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed center Brook Lopez, the team announced Tuesday night.

Lopez spent the first nine years of his career with Brooklyn (formerly New Jersey) before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in a career-low 23.4 minutes per game for the Lakers in 2017-18.

“Brook is a proven NBA center who bolsters our front line with his size and skill set,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a press release. “He has demonstrated the ability to stretch the floor on offense, as well as anchor the defensive end of the court. He’s a great teammate and we know he will be a positive addition to our roster both on and off the court.”

Lopez owns career averages of 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists per game. The 7-footer has played 72+ games for four straight seasons.

From 2008-16, Lopez attempted 31 shots beyond the perimeter. But he adapted to the ever-changing outlook of the NBA big man and put up 387 attempts in 2016-17 and 325 for the Lakers last season, sinking 3s at a 34.6 and 34.5-percent clip.

Lopez starred at Stanford for two seasons from 2006-08 alongside his twin brother Robin, who is currently a center for the Chicago Bulls.