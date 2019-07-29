Bucks officially hire Chad Forcier as assistant coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially hired Chad Forcier as an assistant coach, the team announced Monday.

Forcier will join head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff that led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

“I’m thrilled to have Chad join our staff and to work with him once again,” Budenholzer said in a statement. “Chad is an experienced NBA coach who excels in player development and teaching the game. He will be a great addition to the coaching staff and will have a major impact on the team. It’s a pleasure to welcome Chad to the Bucks.”

Forcier has 23 years of coaching experience in the NBA as an assistant, spending the 2018-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Forcier’s previous stops include Detroit (2001-03), Indiana (2003-07), San Antonio (2007-16) and Orlando (2016-18). Forcier was an assistant with Budenholzer in San Antonio for six seasons from 2007-13.

Forcier won an NBA championship as an assistant coach with San Antonio in 2014.

Milwaukee had an opening on its coaching staff after Taylor Jenkins was hired as the head coach of the Grizzlies last month.