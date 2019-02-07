A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have agreed to trade forward Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal that sends the Bucks‘ Jason Smith and Detroit’s Stanley Johnson to New Orleans.

The Bucks had previously agreed to send center Thon Maker to the Pistons for Johnson.

The Pelicans also receive multiple second-round draft choices in the exchange.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic, an adept 3-point shooter, was acquired by New Orleans from Chicago last season and was an instrumental part of the club rallying to make the playoffs and advance to the second round after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.