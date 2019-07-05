NBA summer league recap: Bucks fall just short to 76ers, 107-106

Jock Landale had 25 points and Bonzie Colson 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks came up just short in their comeback attempt against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Las Vegas NBA summer league opener for both teams.

The Bucks trailed by 16 points entering the fourth quarter and got it down to one but couldn’t finish.

Colson, who made his NBA debut with Milwaukee this past season, made 11 of 13 free-throw attempts and had five rebounds and two steals. Landale made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and led the Bucks with 10 rebounds.

Sterling Brown, one of two 2017 draft picks on the Bucks’ roster, had 13 points and six rebounds. His halfcourt heave at the buzzer hit off the rim. The other 2017 pick, D.J. Wilson, did not play.

Daulton Hommer, a sniper from Division II Point Loma, had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including making all 3 of his 3-point attempts.

STARTING FIVE

Brown and Colson were the forwards, Elijah Bryant and Rayjon Tucker the guards with Landale at center.

NEXT

A matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT.