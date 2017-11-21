Bucks’ Teletovic out 4 weeks after surgery

Mirza Teletovic underwent successful surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday. The 32-year-old is expected to miss four weeks, slotting his return sometime in late December.

Teletovic hasn’t played in Milwaukee’s last six games. In the 10 games he’s played this year, however, the forward is shooting at a 46.7 percent clip from downtown and is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.