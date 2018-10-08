The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to another preseason win Sunday, topping the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-107 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way, scoring 21 points in 26 minutes with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Christian Wood and first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo also reached double figures for the Bucks.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 33-23 lead late in the first quarter and never looked back, pushing their lead to 21 points mid-way through the fourth quarter.

The Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in their third preseason game, then host a rematch with the Wolves in their preseason finale.